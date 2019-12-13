Buford beats Warner Robins in overtime for 5A title

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Buford High School beat Warner Robins 17-14 in overtime to capture the GHSA Class 5A football championship Friday at Georgia State Stadium.

It’s the Demons’ third straight loss in the state title game.

Warner Robins (13-2) took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter and held the lead until the final minute of regulation, when Buford quarterback Ashton Daniels threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jamarius Isaac with 27 seconds left.

The Demons drove to the Buford 33-yard-line and set up for a 50-yard game-winning field goal try, but Cary Payne’s kick missed as the clock struck zero.

Warner Robins quarterback Jalen Addie–who finished the game 7-14 through the air and rushed for 125 yards on 14 carries–threw an interception on the Demons’ opening drive of overtime, leading to Hayden Olson’s 27-yard game-winning kick on the Wolves’ ensuing possession.

We’ll have highlights from Friday’s championship games and look forward to Crisp County’s Saturday matchup with Cedar Grove in the 3A final on 41NBC’s The End Zone tonight at 11.