ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin High School football team beat Brooks County 42-32 in the GHSA AA title game Friday at Georgia State Stadium.

It’s the Fighting Irish’s first football state title since 2006.

Dublin (14-1) relied on its running game—as it has all season—rushing for 437 yards while attempting no passes.

It was a rematch from a game earlier this season which Dublin won 49-35.

The Fighting Irish trailed both games at halftime.

Warner Robins’ 5A title game vs. Buford kicked off just before 5 p.m.

