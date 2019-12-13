ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin High School football team beat Brooks County 42-32 in the GHSA AA title game Friday at Georgia State Stadium.
It’s the Fighting Irish’s first football state title since 2006.
- Advertisement -
Dublin (14-1) relied on its running game—as it has all season—rushing for 437 yards while attempting no passes.
It was a rematch from a game earlier this season which Dublin won 49-35.
The Fighting Irish trailed both games at halftime.
Warner Robins’ 5A title game vs. Buford kicked off just before 5 p.m.
Tune in to 41NBC’s The End Zone at 11 for highlights.