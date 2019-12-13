Dublin rallies behind the Fighting Irish

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When your high school football team makes it to the championship game, the first thing you do is cancel class. The second thing you do is send them off in style.

Friday morning, parents, students and school staff sent its football team off to play in the school’s 5th championship game.

- Advertisement -

The rain and cold did not dampen the moment.

Roger Holmes, the head coach and athletic director, spoke about the significance of the upcoming game.

“It’s been 13 years and I know everybody is excited,” Holmes said.

Win or lose, just playing in the game has a positive effect on the community.

Starla Williams teaches at nearby Susie Dasher and recently started helping with team meals on Wednesday nights. She knows about the positive effect.

“You can see it already pulled the community together, everybody in town, everybody all over the place is rallying for the Irish,” she said. “They have grown so much as a team and they are just so excited. I think this is something that they will never forget.”

Excited barely scratched the surface of the emotions running through the team.

Senior Middle Linebacker and Guard, Jalen Carter, spoke of another feeling shared by him and some of his teammates.

“It’s kind of surreal. Some of us it’s our last ever football game, so we just gotta take it all in,” Cater said.

When the clock hits zero, the game will end. This moment will live on in the community’s memory forever.