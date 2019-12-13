Democrat who ran for Georgia gov. enters state House race

ATLANTA (AP) – Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Evans has announced a bid to return to the state House.

Evans said Thursday that she’ll run for the Atlanta-based seat held by retiring state Rep. Pat Gardner.

Evans represented a Smyrna-based seat for years before stepping down in 2017 to run for governor. She lost the Democratic primary to Stacey Abrams last year.

Evans says that she’s motivated to run again by Republican attacks on women’s rights and referenced the abortion ban passed by the Georgia legislature this year.

Evans was first elected to the state House in 2010.