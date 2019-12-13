House Judiciary Committee approves vote on two articles of impeachment

House Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment (23 to 17)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This comes after postponing a vote on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the panel debated for more than 14 hours which split sharply along party lines.

- Advertisement -

AP says Republicans insisted on votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump.

NBC News reported that the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment (23 to 17).

Trump denies doing anything wrong. Click here to join the conversation on the NBC Live Blog.