Virginia city says Michael Vick owes $70K in unpaid taxes

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia. Hampton officials say he owes the city about $70,000.

Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation.

Hampton’s treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more.

Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.