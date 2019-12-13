Middle Georgia Nonprofit revitalize homes for Mercer students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Blighted properties along Duncan Avenue in Macon are in the process of being turned into affordable housing.

“In total, I’ve acquired about nine properties,” said Marques Braddy, founder of the God Blessed Us Foundation. “I finished the apartments, and the house. And I just acquired these four lots.”

Braddy says he not only chose Duncan Avenue because it’s close to Mercer University, but also because it shines a better light on the area.

“We’re changing the old stigma of the crime in the neighborhood,” shared Braddy.

The revitalization is a part of the God Blessed Us Foundation’s Bear Necessities Project which focuses on assisting Mercer University students.

Features and amenities

“They’re between about 400 to about 900 bucks,” added the GBU Foundation founder.

Once built, the apartments will be fully furnished. Also, every room will be equipped with a vision board to keep students motivated.

In addition to being fully furnished, each of the homes will also come with their own security system so that students can feel safe.

“A lot of the residents in the area, they’ve been very supportive of what I’m trying to do for the neighborhood,” said Braddy.

With Macon’s support, the area around the homes will get new roads, sidewalks and street lights.

The Bear Necessities Project will also add a shared co-op space that come with computers and other tools. This helps promote success and business ownership to the community.

Braddy expects his vision to be completed around this time next year.

