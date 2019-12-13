Navicent Police, BCSO conducts active shooter drill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Navicent Health Police Department partnered with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff at the hospital.

Officials coordinated an active shooter drill with the intent of making sure those in the medical center are prepared.

- Advertisement -

The drill took place at the Green deck at the corner of Hemlock and New streets. It consisted of tabletop exercises, along with a module that imitated a real-life situation.

Run, hide, fight

Chief Quentin Jude of the Navicent Police Department says if anyone is ever caught in an active shooter situation, they should do one of three things.

“You should flee. You want to get out of the immediate area,” said Chief Jude. “If you can’t get out of the immediate area, then certainly you want to hide as best as you can. And then you got to prepare to fight. So that’s the acronym we use — run, hide, fight.”

Chief Jude says they simulate a drill at least once a year.