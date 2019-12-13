Georgia deer hunters find skeletal remains in wooded area

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia have confirmed that two deer hunters discovered human skeletal remains in a wooded area.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the hunters found the bones on Thursday afternoon on a Flowery Branch property near the Chattahoochee Bay. Booth said detectives are pursuing “good leads” that they think could help identify the body.

Authorities didn’t say how long they thought the remains had been there or if foul play is suspected.

The state Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab is examining the remains.