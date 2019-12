MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum held a “Little Richard House” Annual Luncheon Friday.

Former Minority leader Stacy Abrams was the keynote speaker at the fundraising event.

The event highlighted the improvements at the Little Richard home, along with seven other homes in the Pleasant Hill community.

According to officials, community leaders not only wanted the house to showcase the legacy of Little Richard but educate people on the history of Pleasant Hill.