Warner Robins fans send off Demons to championship with school spirit

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Demon fans are hyped-up. Demons are getting ready to return to the state championship in hopes of securing a 5A state title.
Students, teachers, and community members gathered at Warner Robins High School to watch the football team head off for the final game of the season Friday.
Game Information
- Advertisement -
Warner Robins Demons will battle Buford for the championship title at 4:30 p.m.
Where:
Georgia State Stadium
755 Hank Aaron Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30315