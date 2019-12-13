Warner Robins fans send off Demons to championship with school spirit

Rashaad Vann
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Demon fans are hyped-up.  Demons are getting ready to return to the state championship in hopes of securing a 5A state title.

Students, teachers, and community members gathered at Warner Robins High School to watch the football team head off for the final game of the season Friday.

Game Information

Warner Robins Demons will battle Buford for the championship title at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 

Georgia State Stadium
755 Hank Aaron Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30315

