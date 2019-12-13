Widespread and a few storms in the forecast to end work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain will continue off and on through Saturday morning before we dry out just in time for the weekend.

TODAY.

We will be dealing with on and off showers, heavy at times, for the final day of the work week. Temperatures today are going to running below average as highs are expected to top out in the upper 40’s and low to middle 50’s. There is the chance for a strong storm or two today with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall being the two main storm threats. As of 5 am, the Storm Prediction Center has part of our area in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area,with the greatest severe weather threat expected in north Florida. Tonight, the rain will hang around and temperatures will be running in the middle 40’s.

WEEKEND.

The first half of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, but by the afternoon we will begin to dry out. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon we will top out in the upper 50’s. On Sunday, we will be dry and warmer with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

The first half of the day on Monday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the low 70’s, but by the afternoon and evening we will see clouds roll in ahead of our next cold front. Rain moves in overnight and will continue off and on into Tuesday evening. After that, we will be cooling off and drying out in a big way Wednesday through Friday.

