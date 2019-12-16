Gas station employee shot and killed during armed robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Police in Warner Robins are looking for the person who they say shot and killed a gas station employee over the weekend.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were called to the Express Shop at 700 Russell Parkway, Sunday evening around 5:30 for an armed robbery. When they arrived, they found an employee shot. He later passed away at Houston Medical Center. Police say there were customers inside the station’s store and another employee as well, but none of them were hurt.

Police say the suspect is medium height, wore all black and ran from the gas station after getting some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Clark or Detective Chad Pierce at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.