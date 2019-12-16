Classes still happening at Dooly County Schools after threat is made

VIENNA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Classes at Dooly County Schools will resume as normal this week after a threat was made on social media.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent and other school officials found out a person, using an anonymous Instagram account, made a threat Sunday night to shoot people at school Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart says while the threat may not be credible, both the school district and Dooly County Law Enforcement take any and all threats very seriously. Lockhart added the school district is investigating the claim and there will be extra security for staff and students on Monday.