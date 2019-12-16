Classes still happening at Dooly County Schools after threat is made

VIENNA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Classes at Dooly County Schools will resume as normal this week after a threat was made on social media.
According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent and other school officials found out a person, using an anonymous Instagram account, made a threat Sunday night to shoot people at school Monday morning.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart says while the threat may not be credible, both the school district and Dooly County Law Enforcement take any and all threats very seriously. Lockhart added the school district is investigating the claim and there will be extra security for staff and students on Monday.
“The purpose of this communication is to let our families and staff know that we will always take threats seriously and will prosecute any alleged perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent of the Dooly County School District.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 645-0930 or the Vienna Police Department at (229) 268-8459.