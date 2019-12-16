Man wanted for robbing beauty supply store in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a Beauty Supply store in Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Pretty Girl Beauty Supply at 1207 Eisenhower Parkway just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon with a gun. He demanded money from the clerk and after getting the cash, he ran.

Deputies say he was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.