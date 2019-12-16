Three people wanted for robbing package store in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for three men they say robbed the Triangle Package at 3564 Napier Ave in Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened just after 10:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the men entered the store with handguns, demanded money from the clerk and after getting the cash, they ran. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME