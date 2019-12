MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A project to widen a part of Bass Road is approved.

According to Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Communications Manager, Mark Strozier, the project includes widening Bass Road from Providence Boulevard to New Forsyth Road.

In an email from Strozier, he says the project still has to undergo the Macon Area Transportation Study’s Long Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan process.

He has no project start date.