BBB warns Georgians of rental property fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A Better Business Bureau study is exposing online rental property fraud. It shows 43 percent of online shoppers are encountering fake listings and losing money.

The study found scammers copy photos and descriptions of real property postings, and add their own contact information to try to get a deposit and first month’s rent from the victim.

The fraudster disappears once the victim sends money.

According to the BBB, scammers may communicate only by email or text message, claiming to be out of the country and unavailable to show the property.

“Do your research,” said Kelvin Collins, President of the Better Business Bureau. “Do a search of the picture or even the wording because typically scammers will use the same wording in several ads across county so you can find the same wording. Do a search of the picture of the home your looking to rent. Also tax record of the home in the area your going.”

If you are a victim of a rental scam or you know someone who is, Collins says you should file a report with local police and report it on the BBB’s Scam Tracker at bbb.org .