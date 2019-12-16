Donations Wanted: Promise of Hope Canned Food Drive

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “The holiday season is when you kinda dig in your heart and you find that spiritual moment that you want to help others.” Those are the words of Andy Lucas, president of the Cochran-Bleckley Chamber of Commerce.

In part, that is why the chamber of commerce is providing a way for people to help out a group of men in need.

Until Thursday, they are asking for canned goods that will go to Promise of Hope — a non-profit organization that serves as a men’s rehabilitation program.

“There’s always a need at Promise of Hope because the men are housed there,” Lucas said. “So they go out and do a work detail. But you know, there’s always a need for food and perishable items.”

Mary Beth Soto, the executive director of Promise of Hope, says funding the program sometimes takes a little faith.

“What the men pay doesn’t nearly meet the cost of what it cost to run the program,” Soto said. “We are funded by the resident fees, community donations, private donations, but mainly we just rely on our faith. And He seems to show up, God seems to show up every single week.”

While Soto credits God for aiding in the mission, no contribution is turned away.

“We do ask the community for support like the can drive,” Soto said.

Promise of Hope asks for help, but they also provide help.

Chris Russ is a former resident of Promise of Hope. He now works for the organization as a counselor in training.

“Recently, Heartland EMS has been running their Winter Wonderland Express, and I think for the last 3 or 4 years, we’ve had our guys go out there and volunteer to park cars,” Russ said.

“They’re always ready to help,” Lucas said. “They’ve got actively, anywhere between 25-30 that come and help volunteer.”

“We definitely try to go out of our way to give back to the community because they give so much to us,” Russ said.

To make a donation

Promise of Hope’s staff says that when it comes to donations, nothing is too small.

The canned food drive runs until Thursday of this week. To donate, take items to the Cochran-Bleckley Chamber of Commerce and drop them in the basket in the lobby.

Friday, the chamber of commerce will drop those items off to Promise of Hope.