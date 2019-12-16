GBI Investigating possible murder-suicide at Eastman rehab center

According to the GBI, the victims are 36-year-old Tina Austin and 25-year-old Charlie Barnes Junior.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigating is investigating two shooting deaths outside a healthcare and rehab center in Dodge County.

The shootings happened Sunday at the Eastman Healthcare and Rehab on Chester Highway. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to the GBI, the victims are 36-year-old Tina Austin and 25-year-old Charlie Barnes Junior.

Agents say they were boyfriend and girlfriend. Both were employed at the center. Austin was working Sunday, and Barnes was not.

