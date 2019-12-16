MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Razorline Barbershop on Pio Nono Avenue spent four hours cutting the hair of Hartley Elementary School boys.

The boys not only got a fresh fade. They also got to impress the barbers by demonstrating their reading skills.

- Advertisement -

Books with Barbers is a free event that Hartley Elementary School participates in each year.

Assistant Principal, Amber Hurley says she loves seeing the handsome faces after they get out of the seat.

“We just wanted them to know that they have some male mentors out here that do care about them and want to see them do well. I’m interested in their education,” said Hurley.

The power of mentoring

Wade White, the owner of the Macon barbershop, says literacy is important. He wants each student to know that reading is fundamental.

“We want to encourage reading so that kids will have a better opportunity. [Both] in school and to be better adults in life,” said the barbershop owner.

Although the girls did not get a haircut, they say they didn’t mind. They understand just how essential this can be for some of their classmates.

“I felt great because some parents don’t have the opportunity for their child to get a haircut,” shared fourth-grader Heavenly Smith.

Also, White says he likes being a mentor and wants to continue leading by example.

“If we can help some kids to do something positive instead of something negative, then job well done,” said White.

The barbers served nearly 40 students.