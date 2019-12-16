Man shot in the back after argument

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person shot Monday, in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, just before 6:00 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the area in regards to a male that had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

According to the deputies, the victim was involved in a argument with several other men. During the argument, shots were fired and the victim was hit in the back. No one else was injured during the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.