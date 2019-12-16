Flags lowered in Georgia for funeral of Navy shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Flags have been lowered across Georgia to coincide with the funeral of one of three Navy sailors killed by a gunman at a Florida base.

The funeral service for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Savannah.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Walters. He and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida were killed Dec. 6 when a gunman opened fire at a classroom building on the base.

The shooter was killed by sheriff’s deputies. Authorities identified the gunman as a military aviation student from Saudi Arabia.