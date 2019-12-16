New Perry Hotel project bringing apartments, studios

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The historic New Perry Hotel will soon become apartments.

HALO Group bought the building more than a year ago.

Phase one of the project will convert the building behind the hotel into six — one-bedroom apartment and five studio apartments.

The project includes a laundry unit.

Tenants include HALO patients and the general public. Project manager Steven Aydelott says the project is helping with downtown development.

Tuesday night, the city council will vote on special exemptions for the project.

Aydelott says the standard for apartment projects is six units, but they will build 11.

The council meeting

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m.