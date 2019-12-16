Tech Report: Netflix persuades ‘Motley Crue’ to tour

Jane King says that 39 percent of Americans shop while driving during the holidays. She says “that’s just the number who admit doing it.”

According to Root Insurance, a deal-hunting culture combined with Americans making regular purchases on mobile devices may have contributed to such driving behavior.

T-mobile CEO John Legere said if his company’s $26.5 billion deal to buy Sprint fails, it may have to raise prices to slow user growth.

Fourteen state attorneys general are suing to block the combination of T-mobile and Sprint saying the deal would cost consumers billions.

Cigna is using artificial intelligence to see if patients are taking their medicine.

The system looks at medical, pharmacy, lab and biometric data to tell if a patient is responding to treatment as expected.

80’s band ‘Motley Crue’ is touring again thanks to a Netflix documentary.

Streaming of the band’s music increased more than 350 percent after the special, according to Better Noise. The majority of its fanbase shifted from the 45- to 58-year-old demographic to 18 to 45.

This convinced them to regroup and go on tour again.