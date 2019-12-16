Voting rights group files motion to stop Georgia purge

ATLANTA (AP) – A voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams has filed an emergency motion asking a court to halt Georgia’s planned mass purge of voters.

The motion was filed by Fair Fight Action in U.S. District Court on Monday, just hours before the secretary of state’s office planned to begin the purge of inactive voter registrations.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.

They were mailed notices in November and had 30 days to respond in order to keep their registration intact.

A spokesman for the secretary of state said the purge is planned for overnight Monday