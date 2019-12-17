Daybreak Interview: O’Tis the Season Benefit Concert

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The holiday season would not be complete without a little music. This Thursday, the Otis Redding Foundation is hosting its 2nd annual O’Tis the Season Benefit Concert.

Justin Andrews, the Otis Redding Foundation’s Special Projects and Outreach Director, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the concert.

The O’Tis the Season Benefit Concert is Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m. at the Hargray Capitol Theatre in Macon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$50.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/otis-the-season-tickets-79537903009