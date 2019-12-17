Bibb County high school students see changes to class schedule

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The number of classes Bibb County high school students can take will soon change, moving from a seven-period schedule to six.

On average, a Bibb County high school student has four common classes and three electives on their schedule.

Teachers say eliminating a period will push children to focus.

“I’m currently teaching over 150 students,” said Dr. Susan George, a Howard High School science teacher. “[It] is very difficult to give them individual attention in a 50 minute class period. I only have 50 minutes to prep.”

On a day-to-day basis, George has six class periods with little time to prepare. This results in her doing work beyond her classroom.

“I stay after,” she said. “I mean you find a way to get it done. You have to work on your own a lot of times. You have to work outside of school hours a lot.”

Beginning next school year, students will keep their four core classes but will only take two electives instead of three.

Quality education

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones says the change allows for quality education.

“I think we’re going to see teachers better prepared with better relationships and knowledge of their students,” Dr. Jones said. “And students will have fewer classes to concentrate on. I think we’re going to see an increase in their abilities to focus on what’s most important.”

This also allows more time for students to do what they enjoy.

“More time to do meaningful labs,” George said. “More time to do meaningful activities that will allow us to show how relative and important they are to everyday life. Because we won’t be in such a hurry.”

Dr. Jones says students need 24 credits to graduate, which won’t change. He says it pushes children to make sure they pass every class.

Class times will change to a full hour.