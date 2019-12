MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a phone store Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened around 7:45 at Metro PCS at 844 Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies were told two males entered the store with handguns and demanded money before running away.

No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.