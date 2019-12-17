Former Mayor Ellis to hold 2nd news conference for Creekside Apt trash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident that led former Mayor C. Jack Ellis detained by deputies at Creekside at Macon Apartments.

Ellis says he suffered a few injuries from deputies while being handcuffed. He received medical treatment, as a result.

Overflowing dumpster

In a news conference, Ellis addressed the overflow at a trash dumpster on the property. He says the overflowing trash dumpster that caused rats, rodents, and an awful smell was replaced with another dumpster after the news conference.

Ellis says it does not solve the problem for residents. He says the dumpster needs to be removed permanently since the road is a right of way.

“I’m sad to say that the elected officials who are responsible for that area for the mayor right now, should not have tolerated that,” Ellis said. “Because the garbage is on a public right away, it’s a public street that it’s on.”

Ellis was later released after being detained, and no criminal charges were filed.

Ellis plans to hold another news conference on Wednesday.