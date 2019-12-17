Autopsies returned from Eastman murder-suicide investigation

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GBI agents are still investigating a murder-suicide that happened in Dodge County over the weekend.

Authorities say that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of Eastman GBI agents to assist with a death investigation. Investigators say the incident happened around 1:29 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Authorities identified the deceased as 36-year-old Tina Marie Austin of Eastman and 25-year-old Charlie Kiundre Barnes Jr. of Sandersville.

When deputies arrived, both Austin and Barnes were found dead outside of Eastman Healthcare and Rehab.

After the autopsies came back from the GBI Crime Lab on Tuesday, agents determined that both people died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation showed Barnes shot and killed Austin. Barnes then committed suicide.

Investigators also determined that Barnes and Austin were in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. Eastman Healthcare and Rehab employed both people.

Austin was working on the day of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. You can also call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-559-1130.