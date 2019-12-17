New restaurant coming to Historic Downtown Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tired of eating the same old-same old? Well, a new dining option is coming to Historic Downtown Perry.

Orleans on Caroll is taking over Rusty’s Downtown Grill and Bar. The restaurant is located at 807 Caroll Street.

Perry’s Economic Development staff says the new upscale restaurant will bring 40 new jobs to the city.

The new restaurant will also add to the list of things to do while in the area.

Houston County resident Asha Williams said, “I think we’re all looking for different options, especially when you’re frequently in a certain area.”

Williams says that she worked in the area previously, and she likes to have different options.”

Opening date

Perry Economic Development says restaurant owners closed on the property Monday. Orleans on Caroll plans to open in late 2020.