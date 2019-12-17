MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019
Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Early Learning Center (Food Service)
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Bibb County:
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019
Macon Beer Company (Food Service)
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Specialties of the House
5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Ghengis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Christian’s
1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Mercer University Concessions (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Mercer University Food Court (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Mercer University Stadium Visitor Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Mercer University Stadium Home Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Einstein Brothers Bagels at Tarvar Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Bear Rock Cafe at Mercer University
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Mercer Mobile Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Mercer Mobile Base (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Crawford County:
Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Dooly County:
Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Hancock County:
Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen
250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Houston County:
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Social Lounge & Grill
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex – Concessions #1 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Rigby’s Water World -Concessions #2 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Tacos El Jefe
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Jasper County:
Four Brothers Fish and Chicken
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-
Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Preaching Rock Dining Hall (Food Service)
603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date 12-09-2019
Jones County:
Zaxby’s
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Laurens County:
Wanda’s Diner
2108 W RAILROAD ST RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Cadwell Youth Regional Detention Center (Food Service)
2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Firehouse Subs
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Monroe County:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Peach County:
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Putnam County:
Rock Eagle Founders Lounge (Food Service)
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Twiggs County:
Cafe Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Washington County:
Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019
Washington State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Score: 12-11-2019
Huddle House
1221 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019
Quik Mart Deli (Food Service)
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019
Wilcox County:
Q & J’s Cafe
202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019