Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 9-13

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Early Learning Center (Food Service)
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

 

Bibb County:

Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Macon Beer Company (Food Service)
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Specialties of the House
5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Ghengis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Christian’s
1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Mercer University Concessions (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Food Court (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Stadium Visitor Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Stadium Home Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Einstein Brothers Bagels at Tarvar Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Bear Rock Cafe at Mercer University
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer Mobile Concession (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer Mobile Base (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

 

Dooly County:

Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

 

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen
250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

 

Houston County:

Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Social Lounge & Grill
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex – Concessions #1 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World -Concessions #2 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3 (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Tacos El Jefe
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

Jasper County:

Four Brothers Fish and Chicken
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Preaching Rock Dining Hall (Food Service)
603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date 12-09-2019

 

Jones County:

Zaxby’s
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

 

Laurens County:

Wanda’s Diner
2108 W RAILROAD ST RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Cadwell Youth Regional Detention Center (Food Service)
2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Firehouse Subs
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

 

Monroe County:

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Peach County:

Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge (Food Service)
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Cafe Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

 

Washington County:

Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Washington State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Score: 12-11-2019

Huddle House
1221 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Quik Mart Deli (Food Service)
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

Wilcox County:

Q & J’s Cafe
202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

 

