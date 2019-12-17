MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Baldwin County High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Early Learning Center (Food Service)

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Bibb County:

Smoothie King

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Macon Beer Company (Food Service)

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Famous Mike’s of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Specialties of the House

5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Plantation Suites (Food Service)

6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Carlyle Place (Food Service)

5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Ghengis Grill

5437 BOWMAN RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Macon Outreach (Food Service)

267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Homewood Suites (Food Service)

200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Christian’s

1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Z Beans Coffee

350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Mercer University Concessions (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Food Court (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Stadium Visitor Concession (Food Service)

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer University Stadium Home Concession (Food Service)

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Einstein Brothers Bagels at Tarvar Library

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Bear Rock Cafe at Mercer University

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer Mobile Concession (Food Service)

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Mercer Mobile Base (Food Service)

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Crawford County:

Crawford County High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Dooly County:

Popeye’s

1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen

250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Houston County:

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Social Lounge & Grill

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex – Concessions #1 (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World -Concessions #2 (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3 (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Tacos El Jefe

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Jasper County:

Four Brothers Fish and Chicken

422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe

22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Preaching Rock Dining Hall (Food Service)

603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date 12-09-2019

Jones County:

Zaxby’s

198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Laurens County:

Wanda’s Diner

2108 W RAILROAD ST RENTZ, GA 31075

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Cadwell Youth Regional Detention Center (Food Service)

2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Firehouse Subs

2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Monroe County:

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Peach County:

Pizza Hut

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Krystal

300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge (Food Service)

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Ms. Stella’s

103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)

119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2019

Iron Fork Cafe

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Twiggs County:

Cafe Academy (Food Service)

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Washington County:

Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)

13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Washington State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)

13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2019

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)

446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Quality Inn (Food Service)

508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2019

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Score: 12-11-2019

Huddle House

1221 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2019

Quik Mart Deli (Food Service)

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019

Wilcox County:

Q & J’s Cafe

202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2019