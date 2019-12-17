Houston County School Nutrition holds statewide food show in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School Nutrition Program held its statewide food show at the Perry Arts Center Tuesday.

More than 35 vendors and 200 visitors, including representatives from the Department of Education, participated.

- Advertisement -

The event aims to bring Houston County students better food options.

Three Houston County schools brought students to participate in the food show and the decision-making process.

“Just like adults, our students love the convenience of being able to eat on the run,” said Meredith Potter, director of school nutrition. “We are working to expand meal access to students in our county. Grab and go items will help with this initiative.”

Students from Kings Chapel Elementary, Matt Arthur Elementary, and Perry High interacted with vendors, tested food products, and rated the items. Items that received the highest ratings may make it on to local school menus.