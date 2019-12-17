Warner Robins government split on city manager position

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins officials and residents gathered to find out whether the city will implement a new city manager position.

“It was a 3/3 tie so it’s going to just sit on the table for a little while,” said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms.

Some weren’t too thrilled about the outcome.

“I was a little disappointed because I really wanted to move forward with this,” shared Warner Robins Councilman Larry Curtis.

Councilman Curtis is one of 6 people to vote for a city manager. He says having one point of contact would be better for all.

“If we get the city manager, that would correct 85 to 90% of the issues or problems that we have that occur in the city,” added Curtis.

Mayor Randy Toms disagrees

“I’m not in favor of it,” said Mayor Toms.

The Warner Robins Mayor says he feels the city needs a “strong mayor form of government” with checks and balances.

He says having a city manager puts too much power in the hands of a person not elected by its citizens.

But Mayor Toms says that he is not opposed to having a city administrator who, if approved, would assist him in day to day operations.

“That’s my beliefs, that’s what I ran on for six years,” Mayor Toms said. “That’s what I campaigned on twice, that’s what most of the people that were running this time were in favor of — a strong-mayor form of government and that’s what the people consistently elected.”

Although they did not agree at Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Toms and Councilman Curtis says the existing charter can be tweaked.

Both men say the decision is ultimately in the hands of the state legislator.