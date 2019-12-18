Man wanted for robbing Waffle House in Macon, hit employee in the head

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint and hit an employee in the head.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Waffle House at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon just after 1:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies say a man entered the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from one of the employees. He then hit one of the employees in the head with his gun while he demanded from the other two employees. After getting some cash, he ran.

Deputies say the Waffle House employee who was hit in the head was taken to the hospital. The man deputies are looking for wore a dark colored hoodie and had a blue bandanna covering his face.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.