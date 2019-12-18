Heritage Elementary students bring science to life

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At Heritage Elementary School, 5th graders helped bring science to life.

The students brought interactive learning to a whole new level to help peers learn about animal and plant cells.

- Advertisement -

They dressed up, showed videos, had 3-D technology displays, and telescopes with live cells.

“It helps us learn. It makes it fun to learn about it and everybody just had a good time,” student Mariya Mims said.

The students say the biggest difference between animal and plant cells are cell walls. Plant cells have cell walls and animals’ don’t.

You Might Also Like