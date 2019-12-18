Heritage Elementary students bring science to life

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At Heritage Elementary School, 5th graders helped bring science to life.

The students brought interactive learning to a whole new level to help peers learn about animal and plant cells.

They dressed up, showed videos, had 3-D technology displays, and telescopes with live cells.

“It helps us learn. It makes it fun to learn about it and everybody just had a good time,” student Mariya Mims said.

The students say the biggest difference between animal and plant cells are cell walls. Plant cells have cell walls and animals’ don’t.