MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County jury convicted a former school bus driver for the 2018 fatal accident of six-year-old Arlana Haynes.

A judge handed Shalita Harris a 10-year sentence, charging her with the following:

Homicide By Vehicle in the First Degree

Reckless Driving

The judge ordered Harris to serve three of those years in prison.

This is a first offender sentence. Therefore, if Harris successfully completes her sentence, the court will remove the felony conviction from her record.

The incident

On January 29th, 2018, Harris was driving a Houston County school bus which carried over thirty students. As she entered the curve on Forest Park Drive, Harris lost control of the bus and ran off of the roadway.

As a result of the school bus leaving the roadway, Haynes was partially ejected and sustained severe injuries that resulted in her death.

Multiple agencies conducted an investigation of the incident. Findings show there were no mechanical defects to the school bus to cause the accident.