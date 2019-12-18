Houston County DA files motion to revoke bond for Director Gary Lee

The Houston County District Attorney has filed a motion to revoke bond for Warner Robins Director of Redevelopment Gary Lee.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County District Attorney has filed a motion to revoke bond for Warner Robins Director of Redevelopment Gary Lee.

He was charged with falsely reporting and making a false statement. However, he was released on a $5,000 bond.

According to the motion, the DA says, in October Lee violated his bond order that said there should be no direct or indirect contact with employee Kimberly Black. The motion reads that Lee had two direct contacts with her. It also reads he spoke with her about non-essential matters.

A judge will decide on the matter during a hearing Thursday morning.

41NBC first reported that Lee requested police step in after making allegations against Black related to documents under the city’s Alcohol and Substance Abuse Policy.