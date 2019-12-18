It’s the Law: Impeachment Vote

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.” This week J recaps the impeachment proceedings and historic vote.

It is history in the making in Washington, DC as the House is set to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

- Advertisement -

After months of investigation, lawmakers clashed in one final impeachment debate, with representatives speaking in support or opposition.

J Davis explains what’s next.