Middle Georgia stays cool and dry through friday

Middle Georgia saw temperatures this morning return to the freezing mark, but we are going to see much colder temperatures by tomorrow morning.



By tomorrow our highs will be topping out in the mid 50’s once again, but the good news is that it will be less breezy. Dry air stays in place tomorrow as well.



the weekend looks like it will bring quite a bit of rain to Middle Georgia. A low pressure system will push in from the Gulf of Mexico beginning Saturday night and lingering through Monday. A wedge front will trap cold air in Middle and North Georgia, so expect a cold, rainy, miserable weekend…sorry!

The good news is that the holiday week will see plenty of clearing as well as a nice warm up into the 60’s.