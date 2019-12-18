Florida man carjacks woman in Alabama, gets arrested in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Pensacola man after he carjacked a woman for her Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tony Levestear Scott, Jr. The Monroe County deputies received a “be on the lookout” call from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

Authorities accused Scott of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Mobile, Alabama and making her drive east. The woman escaped the vehicle in Crawford County where she notified officials.

According to a news release from Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the car was found by Monroe County deputies near Billy Harris Road. She says after a short search, deputies also found Scott near Yatesville Road and Hwy 83 South.

Deputies arrested Scott with a gun in his possession. They turned him over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation

GBI agents are still looking into this incident.