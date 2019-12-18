Mount de Sales football players Dexter Williams, Josiah Cotton sign letters of intent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales quarterback Dexter Williams and running back Josiah Cotton both signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for their future schools.

The signing started at 10:30 a.m. in Zuver theater at Mount de Sales downtown campus.

Williams is headed to Indiana to play for the Hoosiers. He’s posted over 6,400 yards passing and 73 touchdowns in his time at Mount de Sales.

Cotton will head to Samford University, a private Christian university in Homewood, Alabama.

Cotton finished with 2,665 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns with the Cavaliers.

The dynamic duo helped lead the Cavaliers to a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season, and then capped it off by winning the school’s first region title.

Here’s both Williams and Cotton.

DEXTER WILLIAMS

“You sign the letter of intent. That’s what you’ve been looking forward to your whole playing career, ” said Williams. “Coming into high school you know that’s what you want. The day is here. You get to live out your dreams. Dreams do come true. The future is bright.”

JOSIAH COTTON

“It means a lot to me,” said Cotton. “It’s always been a dream of mine. To be able to say I’m about to go to play D-1 football for a big college. D-1 school. I always dreamed about this ever since I was little. Ever since I saw college football. I wanted to be on the big stage.”