Power 107.1 helps 12 families with holiday wish lists

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Radio station, Power 107.1 is helping families in need this holiday season.

The station is giving away gifts to 12 less-fortunate families. It’s part of power 107’s “12 days of Christmas.”

People all over the community sent in letters saying which families needed help.

On-air personalities say it was emotional reading some of the letters.

“They’re regular people, just like us. They’re our listeners, so it’s just good to give back. Not only with our personalities and our shows, but to give back in a major way and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and relief with the parents, that makes it all worth it,” on-air personality, Safari, said.

The radio stations are distributing the presents to the families Wednesday night at 6 at the Tubman Museum.