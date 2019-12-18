Smart Neighborhoods MBC project seeks public input on kiosks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County’s IT department wants feedback from the public to help plan its Smart Neighborhoods MBC project.

According to a Macon-Bibb Public Affairs news release, people can see what types of kiosks other cities use and what people have access to through them.

IT officials plan to use the survey to determine where the kiosks should go in Macon-Bibb County. According to the news release, the survey will determine how “to best serve people and what type of information and resources they believe should be included.”

“This is a chance to bring government directly to people and make sure they have the information and resources to best meet their needs,” said GIS Manager Joe Nabhan. “We, as a government, need to reach people where they are, not expect them to come to us, and this will be a great way to make that happen.”

The news release says this is a two-year project designed to put information and resource sharing kiosks in neighborhoods to better serve the public. The project is being funded by a grant from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Please click here to take the survey. It will be available through at least the end of February.