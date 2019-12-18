Sunny and dry weather on tap for a few days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Behind yesterday’s cold frontal passage, we have cooled down and cleared off to start off Wednesday. We’re sunny this afternoon, but changes are on the way this weekend.

TODAY AND TOMORROW.

- Advertisement -

High pressure is going to continue to build into the area over the next couple of days. That means the next couple of afternoons will be pleasant with a lot of sunshine! Temperatures will be cooler than average as a north wind continues to blow in drier and cooler air. During the afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 50’s before falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s overnight.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Friday looks to be mostly dry with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. As we head into the weekend, rain chances will be on the rise. A low pressure center will be moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, sending moisture our way. With a wedge pattern in place, it will be a cold rain on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50’s. We keep the showers around through Monday, but by Christmas eve we will dry out.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)