Warner Robins Family Dollar robbed

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police were called to the Family Dollar on North Houston Road Wednesday night, in reference to an armed robbery.

According to the clerk, a man wearing dark pants, a dark jacket or hoodie with his faced covered, entered the store with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the crime.

Criminal Investigations and Forensics are working the incident. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.