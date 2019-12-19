Houston County law enforcement deliver gifts to kids living at Abba House

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two children living at the Abba House — who may not have a gift under the Christmas tree — will have a Merry Christmas.

Thursday, Warner Robins Department of Community Supervision Office employees distributed dozens of gifts, which included anything from clothes to bikes.

- Advertisement -

Houston Judicial Circuit PIO Samantha Brown says there’s nothing more rewarding than helping the families.

“We love, especially in times of need this holiday season, to give back,” Brown said. “And they’re just a resource where we met a need. One of our officers connected here, found out about these two kids…we took them on.”

About the Abba House

The Abba House is a women’s recovery safe house. Residents also learn the following: