Bibb County Judge will take oath of office

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp will administer the oath of office for Judge of the State Court of Bibb County, to Sharell F. Lewis on Friday, at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol, in the chamber of the House of Representatives. Among the dignitaries expected to attend are several judges, member of the state legislature, along with Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke and Bibb County Solicitor-General Rebecca Grist.

Lewis is a 1985 graduate of the University of Georgia. She started her legal career in 1995 after graduating from Mercer law school. She was an associate with the law firm of Arnall, Golden & Gregory. In 2001, she joined the District Attorney’s Office where she was best known for her work prosecuting white collar crime and mortgage fraud.

She will be formally introduced by Macon attorney Kevin B. Hicks of the Law Offices of Kevin B. Hicks and Associates. Her husband, Russell Lewis (retired from Macon Police Department and the Office of the Secretary of State) will hold the Bible as she takes the oath.

Judge Lewis will be the first female Bibb County State Court Judge. With her swearing in, Bibb County will have a female judge in every court.i

The State Court of Bibb County hears civil cases and misdemeanor criminal cases.