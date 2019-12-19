Creekside at Macon Apartments: Residents still urge management to remove trash dumpster

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Creekside at Macon Apartment residents still urge management to remove a dumpster near the property.

Former Mayor C. Jack Ellis held a second news conference Wednesday to address the overflowing trash dumpster that caused rodents and an awful smell. It was since replaced with another dumpster.

Residents and Ellis say management has not fixed the problem and has refused to remove the dumpster out of the right of way.

“The smell, the rats, and this place is infested with roaches, it’s sad here,” Quantina Simmons, Creekside Resident said. “I hate that I even moved here. I thought it was a good community and a good place to move, but right now, as I see maintenance does no work.”

At this time, Creekside Management still refuses to make a statement.